What Does It Take To Have A Constitutional Crisis?

The Constitution is something of an owners manual for taxpayers. But, like many an owners manual, it doesn't necessarily cover all the bases.

A constitutional crisis occurs at a moment when the Constitution is not enough to resolve a question or a conflict.

This could happen for several reasons:

The Constitiution can be silent on a given issue.

The Constitution can be ambiguous.

The Constitution is open to interpretation.

But the ultimate constitutional crisis would come if one side or the other were unwilling to budge in search of a resolution.

