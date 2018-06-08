New Music Friday For June 8: Six Albums You Should Hear Now
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lyndsey McKenna, and Sidney Madden to talk about June 8's standout albums. Highlights include the candid, introspective rock of Snail Mail, the jazzy, laid-back R&B of British singer Jorja Smith, the sultry pop of Lykke Li, and more.
Featured Albums
Featured Song: "The Feeling Of Freedom"
Featured Song: "Whisper"
Featured Song: "Pristine"
Featured Song: "Traveling Light"
Featured Song: "Lost & Found"
Featured Song: "Hard Rain"
Other notable releases for June 8: Sugarland: Bigger, Angelique Kidjo: Remain In Light, Erin Rae: Putting On Airs, Lily Allen: No Shame, Ana Egge: White Tiger, Dave Matthews Band: Come Tomorrow, YOB: Our Raw Heart
