Nation & World

The Messthetics: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 20, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

It was Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day when this somewhat loud and sometimes frenetic band came to play at my desk. I couldn't help but wonder if The Messthetics would inspire some eight-year old child in the office to one day become a musician, one who'd go on tell the tale of seeing these D.C. legends at an office when they were a kid.

For me it was exhilarating to see musicians I've known and loved for years be invigorated by younger talent. That's what happened when the bass and drums from D.C.'s pioneering punk band Fugazi crisscrossed with the brilliant, skillful and younger guitarist Anthony Pirog. It's only fitting that this Tiny Desk Concert happened on D.C. turf.

I've seen Anthony in a number of settings around town, including the brilliant duo he has with his wife, cellist Janel Leppin called Janel and Anthony. His playing can be understated and over-the-top all at the same time. It never feels self-indulgent and his music always serves the song. Drummer Brendan Canty saw the guitarist perform once and they eventually formed a band. Together, Brendan and bassist Joe Lally are a brilliant pulse of energy and that allows Anthony the freedom to fly. The music they create is like no other. The instrumental music they make is memorable, relatable and transcendent.

Set List

  • "Radiation Fog/Crowds and Power"

  • "The Inner Ocean"

  • "The Weaver"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan; Production Assistant: Stefanie Fernández; Photo: Morgan Noelle Smith/NPR.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
