New Music Friday For July 13: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published July 13, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Wiz Khalifa's long-awaited <em>Rolling Papers 2 </em>is on our short list for the best albums out on July 13.

Happy Friday the 13th! On this week's New Music Friday, All Song Considered's Robin Hilton speaks with NPR's Ann Powers, Stephen Thompson, Lars Gotrich, and Sidney Madden about the best new releases of the week. Highlights include Wiz Khalifa's long-awaited followup to the 2011 pop-rap breakout Rolling Papers,the calming songs of Luluc, affirmations of love from the Dirty Projectors and more.

Featured Albums

  • Rayland Baxter:Wide Awake
    Featured Song: "Strange American Dream"

  • Dirty Projectors:Lamp Lit Prose
    Featured Song: "Right Now"

  • The Ophelias:Almost
    Featured Song: "Fog"

  • Wiz Khalifa: Rolling Papers 2
    Featured Song: "Rolling Papers 2"

  • Luluc: Sculptor
    Featured Song: "Moon Girl"

  • Amy Shark: Love Monster
    Featured Song: "All Loved Up"

  • Cowboy Junkies: All That Reckoning
    Featured Song: "The Things We Do To Each Other"

    • Other Notable Releases For July 13:Deaf Heaven: Ordinary Corrupt Human Love,Wet: Still Run,Body/Head: The Switch,Lotic: Power,Jenn Champion: Single Rider,Laurel Halo: Raw Silk Uncut Wood,The Suffers: Everything Here,Valley Queen: Supergiant.

