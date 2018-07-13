New Music Friday For July 13: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now
Happy Friday the 13th! On this week's New Music Friday, All Song Considered's Robin Hilton speaks with NPR's Ann Powers, Stephen Thompson, Lars Gotrich, and Sidney Madden about the best new releases of the week. Highlights include Wiz Khalifa's long-awaited followup to the 2011 pop-rap breakout Rolling Papers,the calming songs of Luluc, affirmations of love from the Dirty Projectors and more.
Featured Albums
Featured Song: "Strange American Dream"
Featured Song: "Right Now"
Featured Song: "Fog"
Featured Song: "Rolling Papers 2"
Featured Song: "Moon Girl"
Featured Song: "All Loved Up"
Featured Song: "The Things We Do To Each Other"
Other Notable Releases For July 13:Deaf Heaven: Ordinary Corrupt Human Love,Wet: Still Run,Body/Head: The Switch,Lotic: Power,Jenn Champion: Single Rider,Laurel Halo: Raw Silk Uncut Wood,The Suffers: Everything Here,Valley Queen: Supergiant.
