New Music Friday For July 20: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published July 20, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Meg Myers' <em>Take Me To The Disco </em>is on our shortlist for the best albums out on July 20.
Meg Myers' <em>Take Me To The Disco </em>is on our shortlist for the best albums out on July 20.

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Ann Powers, and Stephen Thompson to talk about July 20th's notable releases. Highlights include sultry R&B from The Internet, seething rock from songwriter Meg Myers, the "Joy" of Ty Segall & White Fence, a new album from the bluegrass group Punch Brothers and more.

Featured on this Episode

  • The Internet: Hive Mind
    Featured Song: "Come Together"

  • Lori McKenna:The Tree
    Featured Song: "A Mother Never Rests"

  • Punch Brothers:All Ashore
    Featured Song: "Jumbo"

  • Ty Segall & White Fence: Joy
    Featured Song: "Do Your Hair"

  • Meg Myers: Take Me To The Disco
    Featured Song: "Tear Me To Pieces"

  • Buddy: Harlan & Alondra
    Featured Song: "Real Life S***"

    • Other notable releases for July 20: Ovlov: Tru, Nathan Salsburg: Third, Balún: Prisma Tropical, Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas: Bugge Wesseltoft & Prins Thomas,Struckout: Struckout

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
