Newport Folk 2018 Preview: Cheech And Chong, Kaia Kater, Glorietta, And More

It's that time of year, the last weekend in July when NPR Music covers the friendliest festival around, the Newport Folk Festival.

The festival's nearly 60-year history is steeped in the roots of American traditions and expands beyond the singer-songwriter tradition that the words "folk music" might conjure. This year we'll be treated to electronic R&B from Moses Sumney, the gospel sounds of War and Treaty, lyrical rock from Courtney Barnett, the Nashville sounds of Margo Price and Jason Isbell, the brilliant guitar of St. Vincent, instrumental vibes from Khruangbin and so much more. The entire line-up is here.

We'll be broadcasting live during the day from the Festival beginning Friday morning, July 27 through the weekend courtesy of TuneIn and their Newport Folk channel.

NPR Music will post many of the sets later in the All Songs Considered Live In Concert podcast.

Today on the show, I talk with the festival's executive producer, Jay Sweet. Our annual chat this year begins with some lesser known artists, starting with Sweden's Daniel Norgren and an unexpected set by the comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

