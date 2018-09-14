© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Can't Bear More News? Take A Break With Funny Wildlife Furtography

By Camila Domonoske
Published September 14, 2018 at 3:24 PM EDT
1 of 10  — Need another cup of coffee? An owl yawns as another looks toward the camera in Alaska.
Need another cup of coffee? An owl yawns as another looks toward the camera in Alaska.
2 of 10  — Drive safe! A grizzly bear holds onto a sign in Alaska.
Drive safe! A grizzly bear holds onto a sign in Alaska.
3 of 10  — "It wasn't me!" A squirrel extends its arms in Florida.
"It wasn't me!" A squirrel extends its arms in Florida.
4 of 10  — So there! A moose sticks its tongue out at another in Wyoming.
So there! A moose sticks its tongue out at another in Wyoming.
5 of 10  — Prepare for takeoff! A hyena appears to sprout wings in Kenya.
Prepare for takeoff! A hyena appears to sprout wings in Kenya.
6 of 10  — Ashamed: A kingfisher hides its head in its wings in Huelva, Spain.
Ashamed: A kingfisher hides its head in its wings in Huelva, Spain.
7 of 10  — This is Sparta: Two dusky leaf monkeys fight in Kaeng Krachan, Thailand.
This is Sparta: Two dusky leaf monkeys fight in Kaeng Krachan, Thailand.
8 of 10  — The Dance of The Deer: A pair of deer fight in Richmond Park, United Kingdom.
The Dance of The Deer: A pair of deer fight in Richmond Park, United Kingdom.
9 of 10  — A wildlife photograBear framing the perfect shot: A polar bear looks through a camera lens in Svalbard, Norway.
A wildlife photograBear framing the perfect shot: A polar bear looks through a camera lens in Svalbard, Norway.
10 of 10  — Got a headache? A female lion covers her face while a male lion looks toward her in Kenya.
Got a headache? A female lion covers her face while a male lion looks toward her in Kenya.

Sometimes wildlife photographers capture images that are awe-inspiring, thought-provoking, dramatic, emotional.

And sometimes, they catch one moose sticking its tongue out at another.

Yes, it's that time of the year — time for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

The highlight the most amusing animal pictures of the year, to draw attention to wildlife conservation.

Last year's winner was a tiny owl falling off a branch. The year before, a fox diving face-first into the snow.

This year's winner will be announced in November, but the 41 finalists have been posted now — and if you visit the contest website, you can have a say in the "people's choice award."

What'll it be? A bored owl? An ashamed bird? A moose clearly crooning a tuneful melody?

Sometimes, a miracle of timing and alignment results in wildlife photos that sound more like the Magic Kingdom than the animal kingdom: a rhino in a peacock-color tutu and a hyena with wings. Two bear cubs dancing the tango, and two deer in a very solemn waltz — or maybe a height-measuring contest.

In other cases, the photos are feats of captioning, as much as photography.

A big-beaked bird yelling right in the face of another: "I GUESS THE HONEYMOON IS OVER."

A hippo chomping down on another hippo's rear: "Should Have Gone To Specsavers."

But, much like a polar bear doing yoga or a squirrel in a split, some of the puns are a bit of a stretch. Like the "Wildlife PhotograBear."

Take a look for yourself. Winners will be announced Nov. 15.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: September 15, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier caption in the slideshow incorrectly identified the fighting Thai primates as gibbons. In fact, it is a pair of dusky leaf monkeys that appear to be re-enacting a scene from Sparta.
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
