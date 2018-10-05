© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published October 5, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

There's so much joy in the sound of the Hammond organ, especially for those of us of a certain age. Hearing it can transport you to the early '70s, when every rock band seemed to have one in its arsenal: The Allman Brothers, Santana, Deep Purple. In the hands of true masters — like the late Billy Preston and the very-much-alive Booker T. Jones — the organ can be a melodic, funky rhythm machine.

Cory Henry's name belongs in the same breath as the Hammond organ masters of the past. The instrument creates the central sound of his dynamic, neo-soul- and funk-infused musical identity, and he opens his turn behind the Tiny Desk with what feels like an encore: the full-on soul assault of "Love Will Find a Way." The song twists and turns, then winds up as a full-on celebration — and it's only the first song in his set.

Henry's keyboard skills are on full display during a synth solo in "Trade It All," which also spotlights his entire band. To my mind, they'd have sounded right at home on Stax Records in the '70s — no small accomplishment. "Send Me a Sign" then showcases some of the roots of Henry's songwriting; it's inspired by church sermons that bloom into group sing-alongs. Just another way Cory Henry digs way back to give us something new and exciting.

Set List

  • "Love Will Find a Way"

  • "Trade It All"

  • "Send Me Sign"

    • Credits

    Producers: Abby O'Neill, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Beck Harlan, Bronson Arcuri, Kara Frame; Production Assistants: Marissa Lorusso and Fernando Gallardo; Photo: NPR

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras