© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Do You Know Someone Who Is Missing After Hurricane Michael?

By Amita Kelly
Published October 16, 2018 at 3:57 PM EDT
A member of a Florida task force searches the ruins in Mexico Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Michael.
A member of a Florida task force searches the ruins in Mexico Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Michael.

Hundreds of Florida Panhandle residents have been rescued after Hurricane Michael, but many remain missing. Are you still searching for a friend or loved one, or do you know someone who is?

You can contact NPR below to share your story.

To officially report a person who is missing, Florida's Department of Health has set up this online form. State officials say they will route responses to local authorities.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
See stories by Amita Kelly