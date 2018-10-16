Do You Know Someone Who Is Missing After Hurricane Michael?

Hundreds of Florida Panhandle residents have been rescued after Hurricane Michael, but many remain missing. Are you still searching for a friend or loved one, or do you know someone who is?

You can contact NPR below to share your story.

To officially report a person who is missing, Florida's Department of Health has set up this online form. State officials say they will route responses to local authorities.

