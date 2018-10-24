© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Signing Opioid Law, Trump Pledges To End 'Scourge' Of Drug Addiction

By Ayesha Rascoe
Scott Horsley
Published October 24, 2018 at 4:11 PM EDT
Flanked by lawmakers and first lady Melania Trump, President Trump participates in a bill signing to dedicate more resources to fight the opioid crisis during an East Room event at the White House Wednesday.
Flanked by lawmakers and first lady Melania Trump, President Trump participates in a bill signing to dedicate more resources to fight the opioid crisis during an East Room event at the White House Wednesday.

With the nation reeling from an epidemic of drug overdose deaths, President Trump signed legislation Wednesday that is aimed at helping people overcome addiction and preventing addictions before they start.

"Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in America," Trump said at a White House event celebrating the signing. "We are going to end it or we are going to at least make an extremely big dent in this terrible, terrible problem."

The opioid legislation was a rarity for this Congress, getting overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers.

The expansive package focuses on improving access to treatment services by lifting certain restrictions on Medicaid and Medicare coverage, as well as backing the creation of comprehensive opioid recovery centers.

It attempts to address over prescription of opioids and authorizes government research into non-addictive drugs that could be used for pain management.

There are also measures that seek to curtail foreign shipments of illegal drugs to the United States.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, spoke to NPR ahead of the bill signing. He was a leading proponent of the legislation in the Senate.

"It will help in terms of both reducing some of this poison coming into our communities, but it also helps with regard to getting people into treatment," Portman said.

Opioids kill more than 115 Americans each day, according to government statistics.

In 2017, more than 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, up from roughly 64,000 overdose deaths in 2016. Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, says the number of overdose deaths may be beginning to level off.

The widespread nature of the addiction problem may have helped the legislation get across the finish line in an otherwise deeply divided Congress, Portman said.

"Because of the severity of the crisis, and particularly in states like mine, people are willing to work together and join hands and figure out how to solve it and forget the politics," Portman said.

Drug addiction is one of the few issues where polling shows that both Democrats and Republicans agree that it is a "very big" problem.

But, some critics of the new law argue that much more money is needed to fully address the crisis. Earlier this year, Congress approved an additional $6 billion over two years to fight the epidemic.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., backed the bill, but told NPR that the legislation was just an initial step.

"Experts in the field tell us that is not nearly enough," Hassan said. "We have to treat this as a starting point. We have a lot more work to do."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House reporter for NPR. In her current role, she covers breaking news and policy developments from the White House. Rascoe also travels and reports on many of President Trump's foreign trips, including his 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and his 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley