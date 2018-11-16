© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

New Music Friday For Nov. 16: 7 Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published November 16, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
Anderson .Paak's <em>Oxnard, </em>one of the year's most anticipated albums, is on our short list for the best new releases out on Nov. 16.
This week's list of essential new albums includes one of the year's most anticipated releases – Anderson .Paak's Oxnard,plus Mariah Carey's Caution, a lost Glen Campbell record he made for Elvis, a career-spanning retrospective on the late singer Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave), The Good, The Bad And The Queen's first new album in more than a decade and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best releases out on Nov. 16.

Featured Albums:

  • Anderson .Paak: Oxnard
    Featured Song: "The Chase"

  • Chris Cornell: Chris Cornell
    Featured Song: "A Day In The Life"

  • Mariah Carey: Caution
    Featured Song: "Stay Long Love You"

  • Glen Campbell: Glen Campbell Sings For The King
    Featured Song: "All I Needed Was The Rain"

  • Leikeli47: Acrylic
    Featured Song: "Tic Boom"

  • Various: Brainfeeder X
    Featured Song: "Myrrh" (by Georgia Anne Muldrow)

  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen: Merrie Land
    Featured Song: "The Truce Of Twilight"

    • Other Notable Releases For Nov. 16:The Smashing Pumpkins: Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1: No Past, No Future, No Sun;Kate Bush: Remastered Pt. 1;The Rolling Stones: Beggars Banquet 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition;Mumford & Sons: Delta;Ryley Walker: The Lilywhite Sessions; Eiko Ishibashi: The Dream My Bones Dream;Various: The Greatest Showman: Reimagined

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
