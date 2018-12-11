© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Is There A Holiday Tradition You Really Hate? Tell Us

By Aubri Juhasz
Published December 11, 2018 at 7:01 AM EST
Is there a holiday tradition you really hate? Let us know and tell us why. Your answer may be used in an upcoming story, on air or online.

Updated on Dec. 17

Does mistletoe give you the creeps? Wish that eggnog and fruitcake had never been invented? Would life be better if you never had to wrap another present?

NPR's All Things Consideredis doing a story about holiday traditions you absolutely hate and wish would just go away. Have a tradition in particular that you loathe entirely? Tell us about it.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on air or online, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

This form closed on Dec. 13.

Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz is a news assistant for NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Aubri Juhasz