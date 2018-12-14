Sole Of A Band 2018: A Year In Shoes And Music

Music and fashion have always been closely connected. Whether an artists chooses a tough-looking shoe or a glittery one is often a reflection of the sound that goes with them. I call it the "sole of a band." During this past year I saw hundreds of artists and was often drawn to the fashion statement closest to the ground, so I took a whole bunch of photographs of ... shoes. I put some of my favorite shoes and photos together in this short video so you can see some of the style choices the musicians made and likely guess, in the quick flashes of imagery and names, what they must sound like.

