Old 97's Show Love For The Holidays

It's a mistletoe milestone! After 25 years of bringing cheers to our ears, the alt-country rockers of the Old 97's have released their first album of holiday jams. Love the Holidays is packed with delightful originals, including songs inspired by the Ramones, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's love life and the social significance of snow angels.

Lead singer Rhett Miller, bassist Murry Hammond, guitarist Ken Bethea, and drummer Philip Peeples all gather round the radio hearth for stories and songs from the album, and also perform "Total Disaster" from Miller's recent solo LP The Messenger — which, though not a holiday tune, has a message that might be useful at this time of year. Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.