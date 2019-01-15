Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

At the start of Day 2 at this year's Newport Folk Festival, Curtis Harding lit up the Fort stage with what he calls "slop 'n' soul," a soul-rock hybrid that woke up the crowd. Based in Atlanta, Harding has deep experience as a singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses the conventions of soul to look forward, not back. His powerful set included tracks from his two albums: the great Face Your Fear (one of NPR Music's 10 Best R&B Albums of 2017) and Soul Power, his 2014 debut.

SET LIST:

"The Drive"

"Go As You Are"

"Next Time"

"Drive My Car"

"On and On"

"Till the End"

"Ghost of You"

"Freedom"

"Keep On Shining"

"Need Your Love"

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.