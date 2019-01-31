© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

The 20 Best Songs We Heard In January

By Robin Hilton
Published January 31, 2019 at 8:02 AM EST
Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and Lana Del Rey released some of our favorites songs of the month.
Welcome to the first in our new series of roundups highlighting the best new songs of each month. January is often a slow time for releases, as labels and artists come off the holidays and start to tease bigger projects on the horizon. But the first month of this year still delivered plenty of memorable and surprising tracks. Singer Lana Del Rey, known for her lush, layered arrangements, released a devastatingly spare track about holding on to hope in times of darkness; Australian singer Stella Donnelly's "Old Man" gives a wink and a smile while eviscerating lecherous men; rapper J. Cole's "Middle Child" takes on the glorification of drug use, a capricious music industry and all the haters who doubted him.

Stream our 20 songs from January below or on Spotify, and be sure to check out the best albums we heard in January over here.

1 of 12  — Andrew Bird, My Finest Work Yet
/ Loma Vista
2 of 12  — James Blake, Assume Form
/ Polydor
3 of 12  — J. Cole, "Middle Child"
/ Dreamville
4 of 12  — Frank García y su Son Samario, "Pequeñas Poesías"
/ EM
5 of 12  — Girlpool, What Chaos Is Imaginary
/ Anti-
6 of 12  — Little Simz, "Selfish"
/ Age 101 Music
7 of 12  — Lizzo, "Juice"
/ Atlantic
8 of 12  — Garrick Ohlsson
/ Hyperion
9 of 12  — Caroline Spence, Long Haul / Mint Condition
/ Rounder
10 of 12  — Vampire Weekend, Harmony Hall / 2021
/ Sony
11 of 12  — Joy Williams, Front Porch
/ Sensibility Recordings
12 of 12  — Nilufer Yanya, "In Your Head"
/ ATO

Nation & World
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
