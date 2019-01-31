© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

What's Your Superstitious Sports Ritual? Tell Us About It

By James Doubek
Published January 31, 2019 at 8:03 PM EST
Fans cheer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 13. What stuff do you do to help your team?

What's your superstitious sports ritual?

Is it a prayer, wearing a special T-shirt, not washing your socks or eating a special sandwich? With the Super Bowl this Sunday, we're looking at you Patriots and Rams fans in particular. What are you doing to help ensure your team wins?

NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you. Share your story with us in the form below, or here. A producer may get in touch.

James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate producer and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
