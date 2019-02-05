© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

FACT CHECK: Democratic Response To Trump's State Of The Union Address

By NPR Staff
Published February 5, 2019 at 10:36 PM EST
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Tuesday night.
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Tuesday night.

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and potential Senate candidate, delivered the Democrats' response to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

"She is just a great spokesperson. She is an incredible leader," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said when announcing that Abrams would give the remarks. "She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. And she has, if you look at her background — she knows what working people, middle-class people go through."

NPR reporters annotated Abrams' response, adding context and analysis. Read Trump's address in full, with annotations.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Nation & World
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff