Univision Journalist Jorge Ramos Free After Being Reported Detained In Venezuela
Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET
Univision says journalist Jorge Ramos and a TV crew have been released after being "arbitrarily detained" in Caracas, Venezuela. The TV network says they were interviewing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but he didn't like their questions.
The U.S. State Department had tweeted, "We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching."
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Happy to report @jorgeramosnews and the @Univison team have been released. Here he is on his phone in his hotel after he was released this evening. pic.twitter.com/Pl2P1B5SHs— Univision News (@UnivisionNews) February 26, 2019