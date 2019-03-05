Every year in March, thousands of musicians from around the world converge on Texas' capital city for the SXSW Music Festival. It's a remarkable banquet of music discovery that spans many genres, most continents, dozens of clubs across Austin, hundreds of parties and nearly a full week. It's a lot to digest, even for festival veterans. (2019 will be my 23rd year at SXSW.)

The Austin 100 distills the experience down to a little more than six hours of music, highlighting a hundred handpicked highlights from among the thousands of acts playing SXSW 2019. A multi-genre playlist spanning virtually the entire world, it's painstakingly engineered to help you find music you love that you might never have heard otherwise.

To listen, you can stream songs and read a bit of information on each artist's page, or you can listen to a playlist on a number of streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. These six-plus hours of music are only part of NPR Music's SXSW 2019 coverage: You'll find more recommendations, conversations, videos and dispatches from this year's festival, as well as the All Songs Considered SXSW preview and wrap-up. In the meantime, enjoy the music!

Hip-Hop &More Electronic 3He Global 47Soul Hip-Hop Abhi The Nomad Global Jojo Abot R&B Ace Tee Global Balún Folk Bedouine Rock The Beths Rock Big Phony Global Bixiga 70 Rock Blushh Rock Boy Scouts Electronic Daniel Brandt R&B Cautious Clay Soul Celeste Pop CHAI Pop Charlotte OC Punk Chastity Pop CLAVVS Jazz The Comet Is Coming Folk Darling West Rock Helena Deland Rock Disq Pop Dossey Folk Elisapie Rock Ellis Country Rachael Fahim Rock Fanclub Americana Ferris & Sylvester Rock Fire Is Motion Electronic Flohio Folk Foa Rock Fontaines D.C. Electronic Claire George Rock Sidney Gish Rock Hala Rock Hazey Eyes Rock Willie J Healey Avant-Garde I Mean Us Rock I'm Glad It's You Rock illuminati hotties Folk Taylor Janzen Rock Josin Rock David Keenan Rock Kidsmoke Rock Mike Krol Rock La Force Rock Labrador Hip-Hop Leikeli47 Global Luedji Luna Electronic Mansionair Rock Gia Margaret Rock Angie McMahon Rock Adam Melchor Pop Morabeza Tobacco Avant-Garde Mourning [A] BLKstar Rock Moving Panoramas Metal The Munsens Folk Munya