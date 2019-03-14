© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Tiny Desk Family Hour: Cautious Clay

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 14, 2019 at 3:31 PM EDT

Each year at SXSW, a few emerging artists become the talk of the festival. This year, Cautious Clay — the far-reaching and breezily soulful project of singer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Karpeh — appears to be one of the names on attendees' lips. As luck would have it, Karpeh appeared at NPR Music's Tiny Desk Family Hour on Tuesday night, and this was the way to witness the band do its work: before a reverent crowd, in a reverent setting, with impeccable sound to bring out the richness and depth in Karpeh's voice.

Cautious Clay performed five songs at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church, one of SXSW's best settings. They spanned Karpeh's short but fruitful career, with an emphasis on tracks from his upcoming Table of Context(which is due out at the end of March), and gave him the opportunity to trot out a few of the twists for which he's become known.

In "SIDEWINDER," from Table of Context, that meant letting a mid-tempo, falsetto-fueled jam take one of the night's finest hairpin turns: a flute solo that made the packed house smile, then gape in wonder.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson