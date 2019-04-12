10 Coachella Performances Worth Watching On YouTube This Weekend

Now in its 19th year, the
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is more than a music festival, or even a lifestyle. It's a capital-M moment that seems to stop the world. (And not
entirely because Beyoncé willed it so last year.) Beyond the experience of bearing witness to celebrities of the A- and D-lists as they drench themselves in sweat and dust while gorging on trendy cuisine and novelty cocktails, Coachella's influence extends far beyond the festival grounds of Indio, California.
Even Coachella seems to be aware of this: For the first time ever, it's doubling down on its festival streams by showcasing both weekends of the festival. Emergent K-pop group BLACKPINK is set to broadcast its message of sensory-overload pop music
in Times Square this weekend. Childish Gambino and Rihanna premiered a new film, and with the aid of Amazon and YouTube, will premiere it globally this weekend for free.
For those looking to avoid the hefty price tag of a festival pass — or reluctant to experience Coachella anywhere but on a couch — we've got you covered. The only catch: You'll need to watch it
live on YouTube, as Coachella does not make its sets available after the fact as on-demand videos.
So, without further ado, here are 10 Coachella 2019 acts worth planning your weekend around, in chronological order. And if you're the adventurous sort, you can scan and skip between a whopping 83 live performances across three channels at
youtube.com/user/coachella/coachellalive.
— Kacey Musgraves performs onstage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for for Essential B
— Girl group BLACKPINK performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
— Janelle Monae performs at the AT&T Pre Game Concert leading in to NBA All-Star on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at EpiCentre Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Lance King / Getty Images for AT&T
— Billie Eilish performs on stage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 9, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom
— Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs onstage during FYF Fest 2016 at Los Angeles Sports Arena on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for FYF
— Little Simz performs on stage, as thousands of Global Citizens unite with leading UK artists industry leaders, and non-profit organizations for Global Citizen Live London, at the O2 Academy Brixton on April 17, 2018 in London, England.
John Phillips / Getty Images for Global Citizen
— Rapper Pusha T performs during the debut of his residency at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on June 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
— Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during the 60th Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile, on March 1, 2019.
Claudio Reyes / AFP/Getty Images
— Lizzo performs onstage at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GLAAD
— Ariana Grande attends Billboard's Women In Music 2018 with FIJI water at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City.
Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for FIJI Water