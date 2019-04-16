© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

New Mix: Tank And The Bangas, Jesca Hoop, Chris Staples, More

By Bob Boilen
Robin Hilton
Published April 16, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Top row, left to right: Cover art for Jesca Hoop's <em>Stonechild, </em>Sevdaliza, Chris Staples; Bottom row, left to right: Tank and the Bangas, Vera Sola
Don't worry! Everything's going to be alright. But if you need more reassurance than that, look no further than "Set of Stairs," from the Amsterdam-based band Pip Blom. It's a burst of frenetic joy to lift you up whenever life deals you a bad hand. Its singular message: You got this!

That's just one of the songs we're featuring on this week's show. We've also got wild and wonderful new music from former Tiny Desk contest winners Tank and the Bangas, gorgeous harmonies and an uplifting message of unity from Jesca Hoop with Lucius, and the singer known as Sevdaliza has a dark and mysterious reflection on love gone bad.

All that plus singer-songwriter Chris Staples announces his new album Holy Moly and shares a tale of young love called "Everybody Said;" and singer, multi-instrumentalist and poet Vera Sola pairs with Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids on "Loving, Loving (Acoustic Reprise)."

