Nation & World

What Do You Wish You Could Say To Your Doctor? Tell Us Your Story

By Mara Gordon
Published May 2, 2019 at 9:53 AM EDT
.

Updated Aug. 15

The doctor-patient relationship isn't always what we hope for. We're doing a series of stories on that relationship, and we want to hear from you.

What do you wish you knew about the way your doctor thinks? What do you wish you could tell your doctor? Your questions and stories may be featured on the air or on NPR.org.

Please fill out the form to tell us your experience. An NPR producer may contact you for an upcoming story.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org with "doctor-patient" in the subject line.

This form was closed on June 1.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mara Gordon
