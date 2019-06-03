© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

NPR Music's Top 15 Albums From May

Published June 3, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tyler, The Creator. His latest album, <em>IGOR </em>is on our list of the best albums out in May.
Tyler, The Creator. His latest album, <em>IGOR </em>is on our list of the best albums out in May.

May had a ridiculous amount of stellar music to offer just before summer arrives. Some of the tracks are ripe for backyard parties ( Carly Rae Jepsen's Dedicatedand Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Baby) while others dig into the self ( Jamila Woods' LEGACY! LEGACY! and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride). We couldn't just stop at 10 picks, especially in such a strong month for hip-hop, including crucial albums by DUCKWRTH, Injury Reserve and Tyler, The Creator.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World