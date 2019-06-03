NPR Music's Top 15 Albums From May

May had a ridiculous amount of stellar music to offer just before summer arrives. Some of the tracks are ripe for backyard parties ( Carly Rae Jepsen's Dedicatedand Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Baby) while others dig into the self ( Jamila Woods' LEGACY! LEGACY! and Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride). We couldn't just stop at 10 picks, especially in such a strong month for hip-hop, including crucial albums by DUCKWRTH, Injury Reserve and Tyler, The Creator.

