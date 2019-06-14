© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out June 14

By Robin Hilton
Lars GotrichStephen ThompsonSidney MaddenTom Huizenga
Published June 14, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
The rapper Goldlink. His new album, <em>Diaspora, </em>is on our shortlist for the best new releases of the week.
It's a packed release week, starting with Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen's lush and loving ode to mid-'60s orchestral pop. The metal band Baroness ventures into prog-rock territory with its most ambitiously artful release to date, while British spoken word artist Kate Tempest takes listeners on a head-spinning journey into the heart of modern anxiety. All of those, plus the most joyful album to date from Bill Callahan, DMV rapper Goldink and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, Lauren Onkey, Sidney Madden, Stephen Thompson and Tom Huizenga as they share their picks for the best albums dropping on June 14.

Featured Albums:

  • Baroness: Gold & Grey
    Featured Songs: "Borderline" and "Sevens"

  • Bruce Springsteen: Western Stars
    Featured Song: "The Wayfarer"

  • Kate Tempest: The Books of Traps and Lessons
    Featured Song: "Keep Moving Don't Move"

  • Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
    Featured Song: "What Comes After Certainty"

  • Calexico + Iron & Wine: Years to Burn
    Featured Songs: "Father Mountain" and "Outside El Paso"

  • House and Land: Across the Field
    Featured Song: "Two Sisters"

  • John Luther Adams: Become Desert
    Featured Song: "Become Desert"

  • Goldlink: Disaspora
    Featured Song: "Yard"

    • Other notable releases for June 14: Another Sky: Life Was Coming in Through the Blinds;Bad Books: III;Cigarette: Light Blues ;Dressy Bessy: Fast Faster Disaster;Julia Shapiro: Perfect Version;Kaleidoscope: After the Futures ;Keb' Mo': Oklahoma;Luxury: Trophies ;Madonna: Madame X.

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    Lars Gotrich
    Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
    Tom Huizenga
    Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
