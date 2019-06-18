Poll Results: Your Favorite New Artists Of 2019 (So Far)

Your picks for the best new artists of 2019 (so far) include a lot of bands and musicians we've been following for a while – Maggie Rogers, Stella Donnelly, Nilüfer Yanya and Jade Bird have all been releasing music for several years – but they didn't drop an official full-length debut until this year.

The first half of 2019 has given us a lot of emerging artists to celebrate, from Lil Nas X and his insanely catchy (and endlessly meme-able) "Old Town Road" remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, to the Irish punk group Fontaines D.C. You'll find the top-ten most-mentioned new artists from our online poll below, along with a couple of our own favorites.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Billie Eilish was by far (like, more votes than all of the others in the top ten combined) the number one most-mentioned artist.

