Democratic Presidential Debate: See Who Takes The Stage For Night 2

Updated at 1:15 p.m. ET Thursday

A former vice president, four senators, a representative, a former governor, a mayor and a pair of entrepreneurs walk onto a stage ... where 10 other candidates tried to get their messages across to voters on Wednesday night.

Millions of television viewers are getting their first extended look at the historically sprawling Democratic primary field over two nights in Miami this week.

The field is so large that the Democratic National Committee and NBC News split it into two 10-person debates, with the second round from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, airing on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

There are half as many moderators as there will be candidates onstage each night: NBC Nightly Newsanchor Lester Holt, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, Telemundo and NBC Nightly News anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, Meet the Pressmoderator Chuck Todd and MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow.

While watching the debate, you can follow along with live fact-checking and analysis at , with many NPR reporters covering politics, health care, foreign policy, immigration and more. (Check out our live reporting on the first night here.)

Desperate to avoid the 2016 Republican primary field's "undercard" debate stages, the Democratic National Committee and NBC divided the candidates into two groups, those polling at 2% or above and those polling below 2%. Through random drawing, the candidates in each group were evenly split between the two nights.

The system left Warren as the lone representative of the five top-polling candidates on Wednesday night. The other four — former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg — will all appear on the Thursday debate stage.

Also on Thursday's stage will be Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, writer and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Candidates will have to be succinct: The debate's rules grant 60-second answers and 30-second follow-ups. There will be no opening statements. Each night will offer some chances for candidates to catch their breath — four commercial breaks among five segments during each two-hour event.

Here are the lineups for each night of the debate, along with analysis of their core messages by NPR's Domenico Montanaro. ( Can't see the graphic below? Click here.)

