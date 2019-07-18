© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Trump To Nominate Eugene Scalia, Late Supreme Court Justice's Son, As Labor Secretary

By Nina Totenberg
Domenico Montanaro
Published July 18, 2019 at 7:35 PM EDT
Eugene Scalia (left) talks with Missouri Sen. Kit Bond before Scalia's confirmation hearing to be solicitor of the Labor Department in 2001.
Updated 8:30 p.m. ET

President Trump will nominate Eugene Scalia, son of late Justice Antonin Scalia, to be the next labor secretary, the president announced via Twitter Thursday evening.

A source close to Scalia earlier Thursday confirmed to NPR that the president had offered Scalia the job and that he accepted.

Scalia, 55, is a partner at the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C., where he handles cases related to labor and employment.

In the early 1990s, Scalia served as a special assistant to Attorney General William Barr during Barr's first stint leading the Justice Department. Scalia also served as the solicitor of the U.S. Labor Department, the agency's top lawyer, during the George W. Bush administration.

Current Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned effective Friday. Acosta has been caught up in controversy surrounding his handling of a plea deal involving financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein pleaded guilty to felony charges of soliciting minors for prostitution. He also had to register as a sex offender.

Epstein is facing new charges in New York of sex trafficking.

In 2005, Wal-Mart hired Scalia to defend it against lawsuits from former employees who said they were fired for calling out wrongdoing within the company.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
