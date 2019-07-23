© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Newport Folk Festival Preview 2019

By Bob Boilen
Published July 23, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Fort Stage during the Newport Folk Festival, 2018 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.
The Fort Stage during the Newport Folk Festival, 2018 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

This month marks 60 years since the very first Newport Folk Festival. NPR has been covering the event since its rebirth in 2008. Jay Sweet, now the executive producer, was mostly responsible for the festival's revival, booking unexpected bands and reinvigorating the spirit of the annual gathering. It's long been a place where musicians would collaborate and make music often steeped in social justice. On this Newport Folk Festival preview edition of All Songs Considered we'll look specifically at the newer faces at this year's festival, including lesser-known artists Yola Carter, Illiterate Light, Courtney Marie Andrews and the debut performance of a new, influential band of well-known women known as The Highwomen. That collaboration includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby.

This weekend, beginning Friday, July 26 and including Saturday and Sunday, we'll link to the live broadcast provided by TuneIn for the daytime concerts.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen