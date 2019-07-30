Childish Gambino Covers Chris Gaines' 'Lost In You'

For reasons unknown, Chris Gaines is having a moment. Garth Brooks' now 20-year-old rock alter-ego will be the subject of Gainesfest 2019: A Celebration of The Life of Chris Gaines, complete with a Chris Gaines look-a-like contest, a Chris Gaines tribute band and an "art sale inspired by Chris Gaines." Everything's coming up Gaines!

Donald Glover, never one to shy away from making the internet happy, recently stopped by Triple J in Australia to — what else? — cover the sappy love ballad "Lost in You" as Childish Gambino. He replaces the acoustic guitar with organ and a small choir, taking a lost love to church. It's heartfelt, but as the immediate chuckles afterward very much tell, very silly.

(Also, since The Life of Chris Gaines is nowhere to be found on most streaming platforms, please enjoy this line-dance version of "Lost in You" set in a gazebo.)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.