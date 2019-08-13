© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

All Songs Rewind: The Songs That Got You Through School

By Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
Published August 13, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Jimmy Eat World's song "The Middle," from its 2001 album <em>Bleed American, </em>was a popular listener pick this week.
Note: As summer break winds down and kids head back to class, we thought we'd share an episode we originally ran last year, with a whole bunch of songs and stories to help students get through school.

Last week, we asked listeners to tell us about the songs that got them through school. As the stories poured in, we began to see some clear and common themes. For starters, school, while being an exciting time of profound change, is reallyhard. Many told us stories of battling depression, anxiety and issues of sexual identity, all while navigating a churning sea of uncertainty.

On this edition of All Songs Considered, we hear stories of how music became a powerful force in their lives — the one thing that grounded them or made them feel connected to something bigger than themselves.

Hear those stories and our full episode with the audio play button at the top of the page. We could only fit so many songs on the show, so you'll also find a much longer playlist below featuring the other formative tracks people picked. Maybe you'll find a little light to guide you in the words and melodies of all these amazing artists.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
