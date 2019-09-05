© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Tank And The Bangas Tap Into Universal 'Forgetfulness' In New Video

By Sidney Madden
Published September 5, 2019 at 1:13 PM EDT

Tank and the Bangas continue to create on overdrive. Since winning the 2017 Tiny Desk Contest and making its debut at Bob Boilen's cluttered desk, the wildly creative New Orleans-based band has performed at Coachella and dropped its major label debut album, Green Balloon .Operating at hyper-speed while still keeping your effervescent energy is bound to get your flustered sometimes — maybe even a little forgetful. The group's latest music video, for the song "Forgetfulness," taps into this universal human experience.

"I got a flat tire, I'll be there in an hour / So I simply decided I'd take my blunt in delight / Man, I'm dazed out / Feelin' real lost, got me blazed out / Lost in the sauce / Lost in the sauce, spaghetti out / Still at the party, confetti out," Tank rhymes over a low, lethargic horn section.

The video finds a diamond-toothed Tarriona "Tank" Ball bouncing around with her band on the streets of Paris, choosing to procrastinate with each other over anything else.

The video was directed by Alina Kulieva. Green Balloon is out now on Verve Records.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
