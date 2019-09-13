© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Music For Fall: Daymé Arocena, Devandra Banhart And Alex Cuba

By Felix Contreras
Stefanie Fernández
Published September 13, 2019 at 2:42 PM EDT
Cuban vocalist Daymé Arocena is featured on a new solo album and with the all-female Cuban jazz band Maqueque.

Just another week of new music at Alt.Latino World Headquarters as we dig into Cuban music from Canada, Salvadoran/Mexican music from Los Angeles, Nuyorican protest music and Peruvian women striking a very musical blow against patriarchy.

The flow of new music coming — digitally via email or old-school snail mail — starts to pile up and sometimes I need help to sort through it all. So I called in Alt.Latino's New Music Senior Director/Curator Stefanie Fernández to help me find the good stuff.

We want to use this show as a reminder about the weekly playlist we update on Spotify and Apple Music. It's all in the name of music discovery; we go through it all so you don't have to.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Stefanie Fernández
See stories by Stefanie Fernández