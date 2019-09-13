Music For Fall: Daymé Arocena, Devandra Banhart And Alex Cuba

Just another week of new music at Alt.Latino World Headquarters as we dig into Cuban music from Canada, Salvadoran/Mexican music from Los Angeles, Nuyorican protest music and Peruvian women striking a very musical blow against patriarchy.

The flow of new music coming — digitally via email or old-school snail mail — starts to pile up and sometimes I need help to sort through it all. So I called in Alt.Latino's New Music Senior Director/Curator Stefanie Fernández to help me find the good stuff.

We want to use this show as a reminder about the weekly playlist we update on Spotify and Apple Music. It's all in the name of music discovery; we go through it all so you don't have to.

