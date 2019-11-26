© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

READ: Testimony Of White House Budget Official Mark Sandy For Impeachment Inquiry

By Elena Moore
Published November 26, 2019 at 5:06 PM EST
Mark Sandy, a career employee in the White House Office of Management and Budget, testified in the House impeachment inquiry on Nov. 16.

House impeachment investigators have released the transcript of the deposition of Mark Sandy, a career staffer for the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Sandy was deposed by lawmakers on Nov. 16 and was the lone person from the OMB to testify. Top-ranking political appointees to the OMB — including Russell Vought, its acting director — refused to comply with the investigation's requests, citing advice from the White House counsel's office.

The OMB controls the White House budget and signs off on the disbursement of U.S. foreign aid. Lawmakers have sought information about the White House decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine, as well as the eventual release of the aid in mid-September.

Read Sandy's testimony:

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
