Watch The First Full Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights' Film

Before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda was known for writing the music and lyrics for the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical In the Heights, which ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011. On June 26, fans will finally get a movie version, starring Hamilton's Anthony Ramos.

Directed by Jon M. Chu ( Crazy Rich Asians) from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who wrote the book for In the Heights on Broadway), the movie adaptation just dropped its first full-length trailer, which promises lavish musical numbers, grand production values and a rich emotional sweep to mirror that of the Broadway original. Set in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, In the Heights tells the story of an immigrants' son — played by Miranda on Broadway and Ramos here — and his vibrant community over the course of three eventful days.

Ramos, a gifted singer who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, released his first full-length album, The Good & The Bad, this past fall. He's also worked as an actor on TV (Netflix's She's Gotta Have It) and in film ( A Star Is Born) in recent years. If the trailer for In the Heights is any indication, he appears poised for a massive breakout in 2020.

In the Heights comes out June 26 via Warner Bros. Pictures.

