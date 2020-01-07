© 2020 WFAE
The New Pornographers Craft Hooks With Heart

XPN | By Raina Douris
John Myers
Published January 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST

Pardon the double negative, but The New Pornographers simply can't not write hooks. Since forming in Vancouver in 1997, the band has released 8 full-length albums of glittering pop-rock earworms. The group's latest, 2019's In the Morse Code of Brake Lights, is no exception. And like past albums, once your ears adjust to the big, bright sounds and begin to absorb all the details, you get a sense of the band's depth. With thoughtful, incisive lyrics from frontman and songwriter Carl Newman, these are hooks that really mean something.

In this session, you'll hear The New Pornographers, minus member Neko Case, perform live. Plus, join me for a conversation with Carl Newman and Kathryn Calder to hear stories about the songs on the album, what it's like to get nervous on stage and why there are so many car references in this batch of songs. Start your engines and listen in the player above.

