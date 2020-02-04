© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

FACT CHECK: Trump Delivers State Of The Union To Tense, Partisan Congress

By NPR Staff
Published February 4, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, the day before his Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to wrap.

It was a highly partisan event. Trump touted his own accomplishments on issues like the economy and paid family leave, lowering the cost of health care, immigration and national security. It was punctuated by made-for-TV moments, including a surprise appearance by a soldier as his family was recognized for their sacrifice. Republicans present gave Trump repeated, resounding applause. Democrats, meanwhile, weren't having any of it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even ripped up a copy of Trump's speech at the end of his remarks.

NPR reporters from across the newsroom added analysis and fact-checking live, below.

We annotated the Democratic response here.

Corrected: February 6, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this story included an annotation that described the Marine Corps as "part of the Navy." The Marines Corps is an independent branch of the military that falls under the Department of the Navy.
