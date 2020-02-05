© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Another Sky: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 5, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

There's intensity and clear intention to the music of Another Sky. I knew that from having seen this London band perform at SXSW. But in the confines of an office, hearing Catrin Vincent's unique voice, raw and un-amplified, brought it to another level. They came to NPR back in December to perform, opening their Tiny Desk set with a new song, released just this week. "Brave Face" is a window into the uncompromising sound and message of Another Sky, as Catrin sings in her impassioned voice:

"You must put yourself first
believe you will be loved
only you can demand all you deserve
You put on your brave face, now girl."

This isn't a message that is easy to punctuate with music, but matching message with music is the strength of Another Sky. You can hear it in the way Jack Gilbert weaves his guitar lines around the haunting vocals, the way the rhythm section sets up a tension with the melody. On "Avalanche," another song that deals with toxic masculinity, there's such ferocity, such commitment to the message.

During one moment between songs, Catrin brought some levity in the form of thanks. "I used to work in an infamous thrift shop in London," she said, "that paid me to sit and watch NPR Tiny Desks on loop, and I used to think, 'Oh we'll never get here,' and we did, so thank you."

Another Sky is one of the few bands steeped in rock that, I find, uses this art form to convey meaningful, heartfelt beliefs, fueled with conviction and originality, without clichés.

SET LIST

  • "Brave Face"

  • "Avalanche"

  • "All Ends"

    • MUSICIANS

    Catrin Vincent: piano, vocals; Jack Gilbert: guitar; Naomi Le Dune: bass; Max Doohan: drums

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith, Jack Corbett; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineers: Josh Rogosin, Alex Drewenskus; Editor: Jack Corbett; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, CJ Riculan, Jack Corbett; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Catie Dull/NPR

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
