Some Favorite Things From Sharon Van Etten's New Video
Sharon Van Etten is back with her first single since 2019's fearless and ambitious Remind Me Tomorrow, "Beaten Down."
It's a beautiful, darkly textured track that Van Etten says is "about love, patience and empathy... about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through." It was released alongside a majestic black-and-white video, (some of) the many virtues of which I will extol here:
What more could you want? No news on a new album yet, by the way — "Beaten Down" is, for now, just a standalone single. So feel free to rewatch those running horses a few more times.
