© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Listening To Twin Peaks Is Like Wearing Your Favorite Sweater

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published February 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST

You know that lived-in feeling of comfort when you put on your favorite sweater? There's something similarly comforting about Chicago band Twin Peaks' music. It's like hanging out with with lifelong friends – which makes sense, because the band is made up of five close collaborators who've been playing together for 10 years. You can hear that sense of familiarity in this mini-concert, recorded live in Philadelphia for the Indie Rock Hit Parade on WXPN. Stream it all in the audio player above.

Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Nation & World
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris