Simone Biles Marks Her Birthday With A Request For USA Gymnastics

As Simone Biles celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday, she made it clear that she will not stop asking for accountability and answers surrounding the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Among the many people who wished the gymnast happy birthday was the official USA Gymnastics Twitter account.

Accompanied by a video one of Biles' performance at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the organization said "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!"

Biles took the opportunity to respond with her birthday wish for the organization saying, "how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation."

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

Biles has expressed her frustration with the situation before, including in February, a month after USA Gymnastics proposed a $215 million settlement for athletes suing the organization over Nassar's abuse. Biles is among hundreds of women who have come forward to say they were abused by Nassar.

The proposal would also release U.S. Olympic officials, former USA Gymnastics officials and former coaches from litigation. But it wouldn't ensure that the details of who knew about the abuse and helped hide it get released.

Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, admitted to sexually assaulting his patients for decades and was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for the abuse. He was sentenced to more than 100 other years in prison for the charges on the abuse and child pornography.

Biles has called on both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to have an independent investigation into the scandal.

