Soccer Mommy: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 24, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

On Monday March 30, Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, was to perform a long awaited Tiny Desk concert at my desk. Now the world has changed, and with the coronavirus keeping us at a distance, we're taking a break from filming Tiny Desks at the office for a while.

Sophie wanted to share her music and her thoughts with you. So we're kicking off our Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series with Soccer Mommy from her home in Nashville.

Stay tuned for many more over the next couple months.

SET LIST

  • "Bloodstream"

  • "Circle the Drain"

  • "Royal Screw Up"

