Are You Asking For A Break On Mortgage, Rent Or Other Bills?

Banks are being ordered to allow people hurt financially in the coronavirus pandemic to skip mortgage payments. Some lenders are doing this for auto loans, credit cards and small business loans with no negative impact on people's credit scores.

If you're asking for this kind of help, NPR wants to hear from you.

We want to know how all of this is playing out. Are banks and other lenders working to help you? If you're a renter, is your landlord being flexible? We want to hear your experiences.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form here.

Sharing your experiences will help reporters understand what's happening in the middle of this crisis. And we may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.