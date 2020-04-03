Encore: Remembering Her Grandmother, A Best Friend And Mentor

This episode of StoryCorps originally aired in 2015 .

Chloe Longfellow, 32, remembers her close relationship with her grandmother, Doris Louise Rolison, who taught her to cook in a kitchen that also served as a classroom for Rolison's life lessons.

"It's really surprising the amount of life lessons you can learn in a kitchen if you have the right teacher," Longfellow said.

Audio produced for Morning Edition by Jasmyn Belcher Morris.

