© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Ben Gibbard: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 4, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"Hello, this is Ben Gibbard, welcome to Tiny Desk, Seattle style."

And with that, the heavy-hearted Death Cab for Cutie frontman performs his newly written song from America's first coronavirus hotspot, Seattle. The song is called "Life in Quarantine," and it's not only portrait of his city's current state; it's a gift to that city. Ben is donating money from streaming and purchases to Aurora Commons, a self-described "welcoming space for our unhoused neighbors."

And as if there weren't enough sadness, Ben performs an homage to songwriter and musician Adam Schlesinger of the band Fountains of Wayne, who passed away on April 1 from complications due to COVID-19. Ben was a long admirer of Adam's music and sings us one of his favorite Fountains of Wayne songs, as well as a song Ben wrote for The Monkees' Good Times album, a record that Adam produced.

All in all, I found this to be profoundly moving, and a fitting trio of songs that mark a unique and troubling time in our history.

SET LIST

  • "Life In Quarantine"

  • "Me & Magdalena" (The Monkees)

  • "She's Got a Problem" (Fountains of Wayne)

    • Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen