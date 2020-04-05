Processing Social Distancing With Haiku

Updated on April 28 at 5:06 p.m. ET

April is National Poetry Month, and this April, we might need poetry more than ever. Poems helps us process both the world out there and the world inside ourselves, putting words to feelings that we might have suspected were ours alone to carry.

One universal entry point to poetry: Haiku. From children to scholars, the five-seven-five rhythm is familiar and comforting.

To process this turbulent time, Life Kit asked folks to share haikus about their experiences with social distancing. Ranging from rightfully bleak to hopeful, reading these poems helped me process some of my own feelings. I hope you get something out of them too. In the slideshow below are a few favorites from listeners and NPR staff.

And if you want to dig deeper into the art form, Life Kit created a guide to help you appreciate poetry. It's not school — there's nothing to "get." Give it a try. You can ease your way into something new and meaningful.

If you want to write your own social distancing haiku, just stick this simple 3-line format: 5 syllables, 7 syllables, 5 syllables — and share it with us on Twitter with the hashtag #socialdistancinghaiku. We'll share some of our favorites in this thread:

You all have been writing some great haikus on life during the pandemic. We'll keep sharing them here!#NationalPoetryMonth #socialdistancinghaiku — Life Kit (@NPRLifeKit) April 14, 2020

