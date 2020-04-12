© 2020 WFAE
Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Felix Contreras
Published April 12, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
Sol Escobar's "Disparo" is one of the songs <em>Alt.Latino</em> host Felix Contreras is listening to in this time of crisis.
Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras offers a playlist of music that's comforting him and his listeners in these times. Listen in the audio player above and you can stream these songs by Ambar Lucid, X Alfonso, Sol Escobar, Jorge Drexler and all of Alt.Latino's favorite weekly picks on Spotify and Apple Music .

You can find new episodes of Alt.Latino every Friday, including recent shows on Songs Of Hope And Calm, the Impact Of The Coronavirus On Indie Musicians and more.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
