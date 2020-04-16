© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

READ: White House Guidelines To States For Reopening

By Alana Wise
Published April 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
A mailman wearing a mask and gloves to protect himself and others from the coronavirus loads a postal truck with packages in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
President Trump spoke to governors Thursday, outlining recommendations for states to reopen based on several factors.

The Trump administration has shared a guideline of three phases for states to begin easing social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, according to a copy of the guidelines obtained by NPR's Tamara Keith.

The guidelines come after a number of governors formed coalitions to work together to restart their respective economies. Trump and the coronavirus task force are speaking about the guidelines Thursday afternoon at the White House.

Read the guidelines here.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.