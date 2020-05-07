© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Former Georgia Police Officer And His Son Arrested In The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

By Hannah Hagemann
Published May 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
A cross with flowers and the letter "A" sits at the entrance to the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that it has arrested two white men in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was shot and killed in February while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County, Ga.

Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael are charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to a GBI press release. Gregory McMichael, 64, is a former investigator with the Brunswick district attorney's office and the father of Travis McMichael, 34.

The father and son have been booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to that release.

In recent days, a graphic video has circulated online that show the McMichaels confronting Arbery.

The arrest comes after calls for action mounted. On Wednesday, residents gathered at the local sheriff's office in protest and the district attorney's office requested the GBI investigate Arbery's killing.

Hannah Hagemann
Hannah Hagemann is a 2019 Kroc Fellow. During her fellowship, she will work at NPR's National Desk and Weekend Edition.
